Back in March 1993, John Major was Prime Minister, 2 Unlimited were annoying everybody with their chart-topping song 'No Limit' and Gyles Brandreth was Chester's MP.

And speaking of Chester, back then we had more than one cinema to watch the most popular films of the day - Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Lorenzo's Oil - the Odeon and MGM of course.

Fast forward almost 25 years and much has changed, as we discovered when we came across an edition of The Chester Chronicle from March 5, 1993 - and we're not just talking about the 32p price tag.

Making headlines in Chester at the time was a police warning for pensioners to be on their guard after a bogus hairdresser ransacked an elderly woman's house in Lache and made off with £200.

And a puppy in Saltney Ferry caused a house blaze drama when he got too close to a coal fire - luckily nobody was hurt.

Meanwhile, it is somewhat apt that just a few weeks after we reported the closure of Argos on Foregate Street, this edition covers the opening of the superstore, after it moved from its former premises in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Chester branch of Argos is closing - to move into supermarket

We have also scoured the photo archive at Chester History & Heritage Centre for pictures of how the city looked in 1993. Back then, the now long gone Texas Homecare store was due to open on the Greyhound Park, as was Toys 'R Us, which still remains to this day.

The old Chester FC stadium was fully demolished that year, as seen here. And although Bridge Street doesn't look all that different, there is one noticeable omission in 2017 - the former Chester Chronicle office, where we were based at for many years.