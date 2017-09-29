Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most instantly recognisable streets in Chester, and suffice to say, it hasn't changed dramatically over the years.

But these images of Foregate Street are fascinating because they show just how many shops and businesses the city centre has seen come and go over the years - and those that still remain to this day.

Thanks to Chester History & Heritage for their kind permission of these pictures.

Nine nostalgic images of Chester's Frodsham Street

Nostalgia: Chester's Watergate Street in decades gone by