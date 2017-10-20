Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole History and Heritage Society members have visited the Ypres and Somme battlefields of World War One, led by one of their members, Ged Ellis of Entente Cordiale Battlefield Tours.

A full day exploring the Somme battlefields was given a moving focus by member Jean Houston, who had longed for years to visit the memorials to her two uncles from Hoole, both of whom were killed in action in France and have no known graves.

Lance Corporal William Hargrave Edwards of the 1/16 London Regiment (Queen’s Westminster Rifles) was killed on the first day of the Somme, July 1, 1916. He is remembered among the more than 72,000 soldiers recorded on the Thiepval Memorial.

Private Robert Edward Edwards, his brother, of the 2nd Battalion Essex Regiment, was killed on October 27, 1918 (only two weeks before the Armistice) and is remembered on the memorial wall at the cemetery in Vis-en- Artois south east of Arras.

A highlight of the visit was the Lochnagar Crater, scene of the explosion of a huge mine at 7.28 am to signal the opening of the Battle(s) of The Somme on July 1, 1916.

Nearly 27 tons of explosives left a huge crater 98 ft (30 m) deep and 330 ft (100 m) wide. The sound of the blast was considered the loudest man-made noise in history up to that point, with reports suggesting it was heard in London.

The site was later purchased by Richard Dunning who also founded The Friends of Lochnagar.

“The largest crater ever made by man in anger is now a unique memorial to all those who suffered in the Great War. It is dedicated to peace, fellowship and reconciliation between all nations who fought on the Western Front.”

One of the key features of the Lochnagar Crater is the range of the memorial plaques set into the boardwalk around its top.

Just recently, through Ged Ellis’ membership of the Friends of Lochnagar Crater, Jean Houston was able to commemorate her two uncles in this iconic World War One site.