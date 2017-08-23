Load mobile navigation
Chester Zoo through the years

  1. Chester Zoo main entrance in the mid 1980s1 of 13
  2. Chester Zoo snack bar in 19632 of 13
  3. Pip the Squirrel Monkey, Chester Zoo, December 1978. Enjoys his first Christmas.3 of 13
  4. George Mottershead, proud grandfather and Director of Chester Zoo, pictured with his 9 month old granddaughter Elizabeth Williams, at the new Tropical House which recently opened, 15th June 1964.4 of 13
  5. A tiger in the tank on the Chester Zoo excursion bus. Ranee the seven week old tiger cub, hand reared at Chester Zoo, has her first airing and driver Ray Webster jokingly puts a "tiger in the tank" in the excursion bus to Chester Zoo. July 19795 of 13
  6. These eight year old had a surprise when they called in at Chester Zoo to organise chores for the following weeks Bob-a-job by the 1st Upton-by-Chester Scout group. They started cleaning cages and even washing down the Giraffe. Boy scouts holding buckets Children Youth Movement Animals Zoo April 1968 ©Mirrorpix6 of 13
  7. Joe the chimp enjoys a well earned cigarette at Chester Zoo 19557 of 13
  8. A chimp celebrates the coronation of King George VI in 1937 at Chester Zoo8 of 13
  9. A chimp takes a boat ride at Chester Zoo in 19499 of 13
  10. The chimp house at Chester Zoo being built in 198810 of 13
  11. A chimp gets bottle fed at Chester Zoo in 196211 of 13
  12. The chimp island at Chester Zoo in 195512 of 13
  13. Bar Bar the Elephant, Chester Zoo's biggest bag snatcher strikes again, grabbing a handbag owned by Ann Evans of Chester in November 196613 of 13
