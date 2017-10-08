Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During an evening of Glitz and Glamour, the Powered Wheelchair Appeal from Helsby Golf Club celebrated the donation of more wheelchairs, including the 365th to deserving youngsters.

The celebration was held at Chester Racecourse and was organised by KeeDays professional event organiser Claudia Dickens with the help of the Powered Wheelchair Committee.

Around 130 supporters attended a fun-filled evening including a Champagne reception, three course dinner, table magician, live musical entertainment, photo booth, casino tables, raffles and a grand charity auction.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of three powered wheelchairs to Natasha Boothman from Frodsham, Arriella Burn from Bebington and Amy Warburton from Macclesfield.

The appeal was delighted to welcome Neil Johnson and Gill Smith, the captain and lady captain of Helsby Golf Club, to assist with the presentations.

The excited youngsters were accompanied on the night by their families and friends and are all now very much looking forward to enjoying the independence their new powered wheelchairs will give them.

The appeal, which is run by volunteers who are members at Helsby Golf Club, is a registered charity and has been raising funds for the last 34 years. Over that time 365 wheelchairs have been provided to local children with special needs.

A spokesperson for the appeal said: “We would like to pass on huge thanks to Claudia and all the sponsors and supporters for being so generous with their time and money, a fantastic £7,400 was raised on the night – many thanks to all!”