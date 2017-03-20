Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The young sons of a terminally ill woman are appealing for cash to help fund treatment that could potentially save their mum’s life.

Earlier this month, Karole Woodthorpe and her family were dealt the heartbreaking news that she had stage four breast cancer in her lungs, liver and adrenal glands and was given just months to live.

The 49-year-old, who grew up in Chester and Ellesmere Port and attended Whitby High School, is mum to three boys, the youngest of which Ashley is just 11 and suffers from a rare genetic condition called Koolen De Vries which means he needs 24/7 care.

Nathan, 15, is in Year 10 and studying for his GCSEs, and Elliot has just turned 20 and is in his second year at Leeds Beckett University.

Determined not to let her sons grow up without their mother, close friend Joanna Crofts launched a campaign to fund potentially life-saving treatment overseas.

In just a day, it raised more than £20,000 towards the £200,000 target.

But there is still a long way to go, and Elliot is desperately appealing for help to hit that figure.

He said: “My mum is the type of lady who puts everyone before herself. People say you get out of life what you put into it and if that’s really the case then she really does deserve all the support she can get.

“She’s such a special, selfless and strong woman who’s made me and my brothers the people we are today.

“My youngest brother Ashley requires full time care, his and my mum’s bond is so special that we need to make sure it is not broken.

“We’re trying to raise funds in order to make sure she gets the best immunotherapy treatment available and to give her the best chance at life she can get.

“She’s given us her world growing up, making sure we get the best opportunities in life even if it’s at her own expense, whether it be running us to and from football on the weekends to helping me get into and then settled at university.

“The support so far has been overwhelming and we need to keep the momentum going and getting the word out there to ensure we can fund the treatment.”

Karole, who lives in Northwich, with her sons and husband Colin, was previously diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and underwent a lumpectomy and chemotherapy at Leighton Hospital in Crewe before being transferred to The Christie for radiotherapy.

In March 2015, she was given the all-clear and began to try to get back to normal.

The following year, Karole took part in Maggie’s on the Runway, a charity fashion show underneath Concorde at Manchester Airport’s Runway Visitors Centre which raised £175,000 for Maggie’s Manchester.

The centre, based in the grounds of The Christie, opened April 2016 and offers support to people and their families who have been affected by cancer.

To support Karole and her family, please visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Karole-Woodthorpe .