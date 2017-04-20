Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester slimmer who transformed her life by losing ten and a half stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Rebecca Lawson, from Saltney, joined her local Slimming World group in Kingsway just over one year ago and dropped from 21 stone to just 10 stone 7lbs.

Now, after training as a consultant for Slimming World, members at the group are getting ready to welcome Rebecca back when she takes over the group this week.

Rebecca said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing ten and a half stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost ten and a half stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.”

Like Rebecca, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

Rebecca added: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and so rewarding so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now.”

Slimming World team developer Laura Millward who manages Rebecca and runs a group in Buckley said: “Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Rebecca’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Rebecca’s Slimming World group will be held at Kingswood, Mannings Lane South, Kingsway every Monday at 9am and 11am.

For more information or to join the group either pop along or call her on 07341 668729.