Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital has introduced a buddy system where past and present breast cancer patients can support each other through common knowledge of the disease and their experiences.

In an effort to improve their overall breast cancer service, the Chester-based hospital will ‘marry up’ current patients with previous patients who have been through a similar treatment plan, which will allow patients to talk through the process first hand.

To launch the concept, the hospital invited breast cancer patients to meet for afternoon tea, where the group could share treatment feedback and ‘buddy up’ over their experience with the disease.

The event raised almost £200 for Breast Cancer Care and saw therapists from Chester’s DoubleTree by Hilton Spa pampering guests by giving complimentary hand and arm massages, as well as mini manicures.

On hand to offer advice was breast specialist nurse Jayne Nieto. She said: “Going through any form of treatment can be an isolating process and we hope our buddy system will provide a reassurance to our patients.”

At the event was ex breast cancer patient Diane Wright who was treated at Nuffield Health Chester after being diagnosed with the disease in February 2014.

She said: “The buddy system is important as having someone to support you who understands what you are going through really helps.

“I met a friend through chemotherapy who I stay in touch with to this day.”

Marks & Spencer, The Wiggins, Betty & Belle and Bold Beanies were also at the event displaying specially made mastectomy bras, hats and other garments.