An NHS trust has topped a staff satisfaction table following the results of a national survey.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) was ranked at the top of a league table for all mental health, learning disability and community trusts based on feedback from staff who took part in the 2016 NHS Staff Survey.

More staff at CWP recommended the trust as a place to work and receive care, and said that patient care was the trust’s top priority.

The results mark yet another positive achievement for CWP, which has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission and is consistently named as one of the top NHS employers.

CWP chair Mike Maier said: “Our staff are the heartbeat of our organisation and so their views on the care they are providing and our role as an employer are particularly important to us.

“It’s particularly pleasing to know that my colleagues are happy with CWP’s standards of care and would recommend our trust as a place to work.

“I’m also thrilled to see that significantly more members of our team now look forward to coming into work and feel supported with their health and wellbeing.”

More than 420,000 staff at 316 NHS organisations completed the 2016 NHS Staff Survey – the biggest response rate in the survey’s 14-year history.

National results show 80% of frontline NHS staff are able to do their job to a standard they are personally pleased with, 90% say their job makes a difference for patients and 92% feel trusted to do their jobs.

For more information on the NHS Staff Survey please visit www.nhsstaffsurveyresults.com