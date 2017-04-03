Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thornton Science Park was the venue for an international video gaming event, which included students from the University of Chester’s Games Development degree course.

Thornton was one of a number of sites around the world which was used for Global Game Jam, the world’s largest game creation (game jamming) event, which hosted more than 36,000 ‘game jammers’ in 95 countries, who between them created 7,000 games.

Seventeen University of Chester students took part, supported by academic members of staff from the Department of Computer Science.

Over the course of a weekend, they completed five games.

They were Waves of Waves, Wave Goodbye to the Mug, Extremely Interesting Boat Adventure, Deus Volt and Blind Ninja – the Drug Lord’s Dojo.

Some of the details of the games can be found at globalgamejam.org/2017/jam-sites/university-chester.

'Extremely satisfying'

Ralph Ferneyhough, programme leader for the Games Development BSc course at the University of Chester, said: “It’s really fantastic that students and staff gave up their weekend to take part in the Global Game Jam, which gives those who take part a real taste of the problems and pressures encountered in the games industry.

“I’m always impressed teams manage to finish entire games in such a small amount of time, and everyone gains so much from the experience.”

First year games development students were among those taking part, including Callum Jones, who said: “It was a taxing and intense experience that ultimately paid off, leaving us with an extremely satisfying product that we’re proud of.”

Lewis Williams said: “I thought that the Global Game Jam was a fun experience to take part in with me and my friends and it was worth it to create something enjoyable together.”

Fellow first year Connor Ellis added: “The Game Jam was incredible. It taught us how to adapt when something doesn’t go entirely according to plan.”

For information about the BSc in Games Development run at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park, visit www.chester.ac.uk/undergraduate/games-development.