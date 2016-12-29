Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Wok & Go will be pleased after the popular noodle bar chain gained planning permission to open in Ellesmere Port.

The Asian inspired takeaway will be the first franchise in the town when it launches in the former Cheque Centre in Marina Drive.

Change of use planning consent has just been granted by Cheshire West and Chester Council which is a major hurdle cleared in allowing the outlet to get up-and-running.

However, the company must first submit and gain approval for a scheme to control the emission of fumes and odour from the premises and any noise caused by the extraction equipment.

Agreed opening hours will be from 11am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday and public holidays.

The Wok & Go concept was founded in Chester by Des Pheby after being inspired by oriental restaurants in New York.

Opening in 2008, the eaterie is a fresh, Asian fusion food chain which blends ‘the best in Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese and Japanese cuisine’.

The first store opened in Chester, which now has outlets in Foregate Street and Northgate Street, with other outlets in Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, York, Nottingham, Hull, Cambridge, Norwich and Cardiff.

The website for the company, which has its headquarters in Grange Road, Newton, states: “We have already opened franchises across the North West, North East, Midlands, Wales and South of England, and are continuing to expand our franchise brand in these regions and internationally.”

It adds: “We use our own recipes, with all noodles cooked to order from quality and fresh ingredients in an open kitchen. Our range is complemented by our delicious rice dishes, salads, soups and Asian ice creams. The concept fits within all main UK and international food service consumer trends: health, convenience, the quest for variety, speed, theatricality, and the popularity of Asian food.

“It is an eat in, takeaway and delivery business model, meaning multiple revenue streams are available and it is also a de-seasonalised business. Our brand attracts many different target groups including: students, shoppers, office workers and families.”

The Wok & Go franchise claims to be the fastest growing noodle bar chain in the UK with 22 sites and counting. Nobody at the company was available for comment.