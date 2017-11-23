Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive season has started at the Port Arcades shopping centre in Ellesmere Port.

The installation of an amazing array of twinkling lights and the sparkling Christmas tree heralded the start of the Christmas period at the centre which was followed by the first of the free weekend entertainment and activity programmes which will run until Christmas Eve.

The festive activities included hundreds of young shoppers decorating festive gingerbread while the Dee Signing choir was ‘a massive hit’ as passersby gathered to enjoy the entertainment.

Many shoppers were also treated to a free bag for life which contained a selection of children’s Christmas-themed gifts including festive story and colouring books.

The centre says this coming Saturday and Sunday (November 25 and 26) promises to be another fun-filled couple of days with Neston Strummers providing musical entertainment between 10am and 1pm on Saturday and the opportunity for younger shoppers to make their own Elf on the Shelf.

Sunday sees the return of the Creepy Crawly Show, back by popular demand.