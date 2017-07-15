Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port school with a family like atmosphere continues to be ‘Good’, Ofsted found.

The watchdog revealed the finding to Helen Friend, headteacher at Christ Church C of E Primary School in Deeside, Whitby following a short inspection.

HMI Mark Quinn points out the visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be good in March 2013.

He told Mrs Friend: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You took up the post of headteacher in January 2015 and since then you have brought in a number of changes, such as more rigorous checks on the progress of pupils.

“You have also managed well some previous instability around staff and governance. These actions have contributed effectively to the continuing improvement in the school.”

Mrs Friend has effectively dealt with the areas for improvement that inspectors identified at the previous inspection.

These have seen a ‘strong improvement’ in pupils’ achievement in mathematics with significantly higher than average progress for some pupils by the end of Year 6.

There are now more frequent and thorough checks on the quality of teaching and as a result this is ‘constantly improving’.

The school’s action plan for further improvements suggests that most pupils are on track to achieve standards appropriate to their age or better by the end of the school year.

Mrs Friend acknowledges, however, that there are aspects of the school’s work that still need development.

The children are given a firm understanding of fundamental British values.

After speaking with a group of Year 6 pupils, the inspector suggested: “It was clear from our conversation that you and your staff have created a learning environment where they feel safe and are confident that adults will look after them well and will act if they have any concerns. They showed themselves to be polite and articulate.”

A large proportion of the parents who responded to Parent View, Ofsted’s online survey, showed they appreciate the work of the school and made positive comments.

They typically mentioned the school’s ‘family-like atmosphere’ and described a ‘loving and supportive ethos for both the children and the family’.

The HMI told Mrs Friend: “The local authority and the diocese have much confidence in your leadership skills.

“Although they understandably provide a ‘light touch’ level of support, they have a clear understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development.”

Safeguarding at the school is effective and pupils know how to keep themselves safe, for example on the internet because their teachers regularly provide them with the relevant information.

In his detailed report the inspector says the proportion of pupils in Year 6 on track to achieve the expected standard or better in English grammar, punctuation and spelling is above the most recent national average.

The head and governors are aware that there have been attendance issues but persistent absence overall has been reduced and is now below the national average.

The HMI made three suggestions for further improvement at the school.