A patient from Ellesmere Port has become the first to use a groundbreaking new mobile phone app for patients and visitors to Manchester’s world renowned cancer centre at The Christie.

The app, developed by the centre’s technology partner Wayfinder UK Ltd based in Greater Manchester, will revolutionise the way patients and visitors find their way around The Christie, it is believed.

Making use of the famous Google ‘blue dot’ technology and more than 74 specially installed Bluetooth beacons throughout the hospital, the app will guide patients and visitors, step by step, to anywhere they need to get to on the 97,000sq m hospital site.

Not only will the new app help patients find the various treatment, consultation and diagnostic facilities dotted throughout the hospital, it will also guide patients to refreshment areas, retail outlets, the cancer information centre, relaxation spaces, the garden, the art room, the conservatory, the charity centre, toilets, hospital exits and other vital services for patients and visitors.

Key information for patients on the app includes vital phone numbers and details of buses, trams, car parks and taxis.

Louise Hassall, the first patient to download the new app, has been a patient at The Christie since 2010 during which time she has received care and treatment in many parts of the hospital including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, interventional radiology, the CT and MRI scanners and the new integrated procedures unit.

She said: “Even though I’ve been coming to The Christie for seven years there are still certain areas of the hospital I don’t know so well but the app will make it much easier.

“All I have to do is type in where I want to go and follow the embrace symbol on screen directing me every step of the way.

“I’ve also found it fascinating to learn where some of the big advances in cancer treatment were made in the past and to find out what is funded by The Christie charity.”

Commenting on the launch of the new app, Christie chief executive Roger Spencer said: “This is an exciting innovation for The Christie and will make a big difference to our patients not only helping them find their way around the hospital but opening up services and facilities they may not even have been aware of previously.

“We want patients to feel comfortable and fully informed when they are here. I’d urge all our patients and visitors to download the app today.”

Mike Slater, managing director of Wayfinder UK, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with a world leading client such as The Christie to launch its app.

“We have been developing the WayfinderApp platform for the last three years and The Christie will be the first hospital in the country to benefit from this technology.”

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission rates The Christie the best specialist NHS trust in the country.