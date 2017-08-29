Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Action to help protect elephants from further slaughter for the illegal ivory trade is being backed by Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

Mr Madders is supporting a UK ivory surrender to protect the species.

The new initiative has been launched by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to help protect elephants.

Members of the public are being invited to surrender their own ivory which will be destroyed as part of a campaign to close the UK’s ivory market and save the iconic species from the threat of extinction.

The MP said: “With elephant populations facing extinction due to the ivory poaching crisis which is killing at least 20,000 elephants each year I am very pleased to support this important IFAW initiative which enables members of the public to make a real difference for elephants and their future survival.

“The legal ivory trade often provides a smokescreen for more illegal killing of elephants and by donating unwanted ivory people can make a positive contribution to elephant protection.

“I would encourage any of my constituents who have unwanted ivory to support IFAW’s ivory surrender which will help ensure that ivory is only valued on a live, wild elephant where it belongs.”

Anyone wishing to donate ivory items is asked to post them to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, 87-90 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7UD or for large items to call the fund at 020 7587 6700.