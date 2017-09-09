Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A commitment to help beat cancer sooner has been made by Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

The MP has pledged to help Cancer Research UK save more lives in his constituency and throughout the UK.

It is said that over the course of this Parliament two million people will be diagnosed with cancer across the UK.

The charity believes it needs political support to continue to prevent, diagnose and treat the condition.

Mr Madders, shadow health minister at Westminster, said: “Cancer survival in the UK is still lagging behind other countries and too many cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage when they are harder to treat successfully.

“We must not underestimate the devastating impact cancer will have on local people now and in the future so it gives me hope to hear that Cancer Research UK’s pioneering research is turning the tables on the disease.

“The outlook for new and better cancer treatments in the UK is bright.

“ However it is clear that there is a critical role for politicians to play in helping to prevent and detect cancer earlier and bring innovative new treatments to patients faster.”

He concluded: “One life lost to this terrible disease is one too many and that’s why I’m supporting Cancer Research UK in their mission to beat cancer sooner.”

The charity says it funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer and also provides information about cancer to the public.