An Ellesmere Port man has denied robbing a man of his car at knife-point on Deeside.

Defendant Daniel Boardman, 27, of Alnwick Drive, appeared at Mold Crown Court today via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

Boardman is charged with robbing Andrew Smith of a £7,000 VW Golf at Rock Road in Connah’s Quay, on Saturday June 16 after threatening him with a knife in Rock Street, Connah’s Quay.

He is further charged with taking a vehicle without consent.

Boardman denied all offences and Judge Niclas Parry further remanded him in custody pending his trial in December.