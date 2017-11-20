Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Viva Espana’ could well be ringing around an Ellesmere Port church school.

St Mary of the Angels RC Primary in Little Sutton is benefiting from a massive grant from the European Union enabling Year 6 pupils to access a foreign exchange in Spain.

For the second time the school has obtained a huge EU Erasmus grant of more than €80,000. The success means their pupils have an amazing opportunity to meet a partner from Pamplona, Spain, on an annual exchange.

“We are the only school in the north of England to receive funding this year for an exchange of this type”, said headteacher Rob Hughes. “Over 130 pupils have benefited since 2013, many of whom have never been abroad before.”

Pupils have called the exchanges ‘life changing’ and many are still in touch with their partners abroad.

“Our pupils now understand that the world is a smaller place and there are opportunities for employment and learning in other countries,” added Mr Hughes.

The exchange will be affordable for all pupils, thanks to the new grant. A main highlight is a trip to the beautiful city of San Sebastian.