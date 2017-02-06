Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good news, Drake fans - the Canadian hip hop pin-up has announced he’s bringing his Boy Meets World Tour to Manchester in 2017.

Grammy Award-winner Drizzy will play two dates at Manchester Arena on February 11 and 12, 2017, half-way through his three-month European tour.

Following last year's Summer Sixteen US tour, he became the first artist to break one billion streams on Apple Music with his latest album Views earlier this year.

The One Dance singer was last in Manchester last June when he joined on-off girlfriend Rihanna on stage at Emirates Old Trafford for a surprise guest appearance - but the new tour dates will be his first headline shows here since 2014.

The Boy Meets World Tour kicks off in Amsterdam on January 21 before Drake heads to the UK for an opening night Glasgow on January 26.

He will then play six shows at London’s O2 Arena followed by dates in Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Dublin and Birmingham, before heading off to tour Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and France.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now from Ticketmaster , eventim and livenation.co.uk.

The UK tour dates

January 2017

Thursday 26 - The Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Saturday 28 - The O2, London, UK

Monday 30 - The O2, London, UK

February 2017

Wednesday 1 - The O2, London, UK

Thursday 2 - The O2, London, UK

Saturday 4 - The O2, London, UK

Sunday 5 - The O2, London, UK

Wednesday 6 - First Direct Arena, Leeds UK

Saturday 11 - Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Sunday 12 - Manchester Arena, Manchester UK

Friday 17 - Sheffield Arena, Sheffield UK

Sunday 19 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Wednesday 22 - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Thursday 23 - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK