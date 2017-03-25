Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two small businesses received a technological makeover from web, social media and digital strategy experts when the Do It Digital bus arrived in Chester city centre.

Do It Digital is a not-for-profit campaign that aims to help small, independent businesses around the UK make the most of the advantages of being online and has been on tour across the UK.

Professional wildlife Artist Kerry Newell and Helen Ball of wedding planner Exquisite Weddings and Special Occasions received one-to-one advice and guidance on board the Do It Digital bus from Michelle Collins of Pink Spaghetti (Chester and North Wales), which provides award-winning personal and virtual assistant services, and from representatives of Moneypenny, a provider of telephone answering services.

Helen Ball from Exquisite Weddings said: “It was brilliant and I am so grateful. I am now going to set up a Hootsuite account, target my Facebook advertising, use my LinkedIn more to promote my business and to contact similar businesses in other parts of the country to see what they are doing and how they are doing it.

“I have set a day next week to reflect on what I learnt and to get started. I am really enthused by the whole experience.”

'Makeover has given me confidence'

Wildlife artist Kerry Newell said: “The simplest and greatest thing I learnt was how to use Facebook and Twitter as work tools. I also now have more confidence to use my YouTube channel.

“The makeover has given me the confidence to jump into using what I have learnt rather than just dipping my toe in.

“I need to sit down with a large cup of coffee, write down bullet points on everything I learnt so I make sure I don’t forget anything.”

Do It Digital director Michelle Ovens said: “The Do It Digital campaign is not only about helping the digitally un-engaged take their first steps online but also helping those already online to expand their digital horizons.

'Digital engagement is crucial'

“This could mean anything from a first, simple web presence to taking the first steps towards selling online.

“Digital engagement is crucial for all aspects of business, from marketing and recruitment to banking and accounting, and is only likely to become more so.

“Digital engagement will become increasingly central to the development of competitive, profitable and growing businesses.”

More information on Do It Digital can also be found at www.doitdigital.co.uk, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/doitdigitaluk) and Twitter @doitdigitaluk.