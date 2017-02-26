Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oddfellows Hotels has appointed Craig McIntosh as manager of the Chester design-led boutique hotel on Lower Bridge Street.

Craig, who originates from Guilden Sutton, Chester, has been tempted back from London to manage the quirky hotel, restaurant, bar, garden and events spaces and lead a team of over 50 employees.

Craig replaces Paul Cookson, who will take up the position of general manager at Oddfellows On The Park in Cheadle, Manchester.

Craig was previously at five-star Rocco Forte, Browns in London, where he led the meetings & events team at the busy Mayfair hotel for over four years.

He has over 15 years experience in the hotel industry, with 10 of those spent at The Chester Grosvenor where he worked with Paul Cookson.

Craig said: “I’m delighted to take the helm of this completely unique property and return to the city I love.

“The Chester hotel is the original and first, but the collection will grow with the second property this year and there are plans afoot for more.

“It’s exciting to be involved in a business that is growing.”

He added: “There is a huge importance placed on training and coaching the team from the top at Oddfellows and I see this as a key part of my role.

“We have a team of brilliant young hospitality stars and part of the wonderful journey ahead is the challenge of mentoring and supporting them to succeed within a growing business.”

Jonathan Slater of Oddfellows Hotels said: “With changes afoot and the opening of our new hotel, Paul Cookson is moving to take up the position of general manager at Oddfellows On The Park.

“We’ve both worked with Craig before and he is an obvious choice to take on the role of hotel manager at Chester.

“I know Paul Cookson is confident in handing over the reins to Craig and is assured that the momentum that has made the hotel a success story for the city will be maintained.

“Craig is a young talented hospitality professional who will be magnificent in this role and we are delighted to bring him back to Chester.”