If you have had great care at the Countess of Chester Hospital and would like to support the ward that cared for you or your family, now is your chance.

The Countess charity is inviting people to take part in this year’s Walk for Wards event to help raise funds to purchase little extras for patients and hospital wards.

The event on Sunday, October 8 is either an easy 2k or longer 6k walk along the Countess Country park footpaths, there’s free parking and a bacon batch and hot drink at the finish. Children can take part in a nature trail with a prize at the end, pond dipping and craft activities, dogs are very welcome.

In previous years, Walk for Wards have raised more than £24k and provided additional wheelchairs for the stroke and kidney dialysis units, a Therabike for stroke rehabilitation, two extra saturation monitors for the haematology/oncology unit, pamper days for the breast care unit, parent chair beds for the children’s ward and many more appreciated items.

If you would like to take part in the walk, visit www.walkforwards.co.uk or call 01244 366240 or email Angie.lopez@nhs.net for a registration form.