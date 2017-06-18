Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher and composer has created a musical arrangement of Ariana Grande’s 'One Last Time' designed for school children across Cheshire to play together.

The free-to-download music has been created by composer James Himsworth to support young children across Greater Manchester and beyond, affected in the wake of the Manchester arena attack.

James and his team at Learn to Play Live teach music and dance in a number of primary schools throughout Greater Manchester and Cheshire, with the aim of bringing people together through the power of music. The team includes a number of members from the Chester area.

'A message of solidarity and support'

James said: “The beautiful acts of kindness people have shown across the city is incredible, with the people of Manchester coming together to lend their time and skills to help however they can in the wake of tragedy.

“Creating this music is my humble contribution to help children affected by the attacks and bring the community together. If we can raise money for the emergency fund while doing it then all the better.”

The musical arrangement is free to download with the opportunity to donate to the Manchester Emergency Fund at the same time.

James added: “Music unifies and strengthens people. Hopefully this helps send a message of solidarity and support to those affected, especially the children – that through music we can support each other and have hope for the future.”

Learn To Play Live is an alternative cultural education service, bringing the joy of performance to children and adults across the north west.

Alongside the free download, national printer Hobs Reprographics is printing the musical scores free of charge, with the hope that they can be distributed to as many schools as possible.

The music is written for recorder, flute, clarinet, alto sax, trumpet, violin, piano, guitar, ukulele, bass guitar and percussion – all instruments can be played together in any combination. A backing track is also available to download for free.

The musical arrangement is available to download for free at www.learntoplaylive.com/manchester .