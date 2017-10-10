Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funnyman Sean Lock will be bringing the laughter to Storyhouse this October.

The team captain of Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is extending the tour of his acclaimed show Keep It Light to fit in a Chester date.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, October 28, are on sale now.

Sean’s stand-up is a blend of a finely tuned hyperactive imagination, surreal imagery and insightful observations on the human condition.

Keep It Light is about Sean keeping the tone light and funny, as he talks about his new-found love of ballet, accusations of him having a mid-life crisis, his behaviour on the internet and jewellery heists.

Over the last twenty years Sean has toured extensively with shows including: Lockipedia and Purple Van Man and he has regularly been on our television screens.

His cult classic BBC2 sitcom 15 Storeys High was critically adored, he’s a regular team captain on Channel 4’s Cats Does Countdown and he was a team captain on 8 Out of Ten Cats for eleven years, he’s also a regular on BBC’s QI.

Sean has won various awards including a British Comedy Award for best stand-up and a Time Out Comedy Award. He was also nominated for a Perrier Award for his show No Flatley, I Am The Lord Of The Dance.