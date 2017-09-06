Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evocative rally cars from past eras will be one of the main highlights at this autumn’s Cholmondeley Castle RallyFest on Saturday, October 28.

The family-focused RallyFest is one of the 21 stages that make up the four-day Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, the UK’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The majority of these timed sections are set in the Welsh forests, but RallyFest is designed to appeal to new rally fans and those attending with children.

And, having hosted many motorsport events in recent years, Cholmondeley Castle is the venue to host RallyFest in its second year.

As well as the world’s top rally drivers and cars competing for victory, there will be historic rally cars on public display and reliving their glory days with demonstration runs on the competitive track.

(Image: UGC)

Appearing under the ‘Rally Legends’ banner will be Minis and Escorts, cars from the terrifying Group A and Group B classes, plus the latest WRC epoch that began 20 years ago in 1997.

More than 40 cars have been confirmed, ranging from legendary Lancia Stratoses, MG Metro 6R4s and Audi quattros to modern cars such as Ford Escort WRCs, Mitsubishi Evos and Subaru Imprezas as rallied by Richard Burns and Colin McRae.

Ben Taylor, managing director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, said: “Everyone loves historic rally cars, and it was no surprise they proved to be hugely popular with the thousands coming to Cholmondeley last year.

“Far from sitting on our laurels, we are now serving up an even more comprehensive and mouth-watering collection as part of what will be a much enhanced RallyFest in October.”

A number of upgrades have been introduced at Cholmondeley Castle. These include more catering facilities and a revised traffic management plan, plus more attractions to keep all ages entertained.

Tickets for the Cholmondeley Castle RallyFest are on sale, starting at £23 for adults paying in advance with accompanied children aged 15 and under admitted free.

Full ticket and event information can be found on the official www.walesrallygb.com website and via the event’s social media channels.