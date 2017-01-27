Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's confusion over just how much progress is being made in delivering Chester’s long-awaited £300m Northgate Development.

Speculation was sparked after two public drop-in sessions about the project were cancelled.

Cheshire West and Chester Council, which is driving the retail-led city centre regeneration scheme, offered the explanation that there was ‘wasn’t much new news’.

But cancellation of the December and January sessions triggered concern from some members of the community.

A well known Twitter account, currently branded as Lovesick Chester, asked: “Worrying that the Northgate development drop-in has now been postponed twice. Looking forward to some news in Feb???”

This led to comment that Brexit may be responsible for killing off the scheme which was only granted planning consent last September.

However, CWaC councillors did discuss the project in December where they agreed to seek ministerial permission to move Chester market and issue orders to buy up private land in the regeneration area. And the authority has advertised for the appointment of a project manager and a quantity surveyor.

It is also rumoured the hotel group that owns the Chester Crowne Plaza is now fully signed up to a plan that will see the existing hotel demolished to make way for a department store and a bigger and better replacement hotel built nearby.

But the crucial investment and delivery strategy due to go before the full council at the end of the year does not appear to have happened.

There was a confidential discussion at the December 15 meeting entitled ‘Post-planning development strategy’ later minuted as: “Council considered a report of the director of corporate services concerning the continuation of the Chester Northgate scheme in line with a robust risk management approach including the use of gateway milestones.”

Asked why the drop-in sessions were cancelled, the council released a statement from Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, who previously said they were ‘just one way to follow this exciting development’.

He said: “The December and January drop-in sessions were cancelled during the holiday periods whilst there wasn’t much new news. A new date will be arranged for February and based on attendance and demand future dates will be either monthly or at times when there is new information to share. The project can also be followed on the project website and through local press stories.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

In response to why the investment strategy had not yet gone before councillors , he explained: “Strutt & Parker were appointed in August to provide the council with strategic advice on funding the delivery of the £300m development; this work is ongoing as the project progresses. The financial details for 2017 were discussed with members at the December council meeting.”

The Chronicle also asked for reassurance the project was on track and details of the next milestones.

Cllr Clarke promised progress on areas within the council’s gift such as the plan to create a restaurant hub in Chester Library which is moving into The Storyhouse theatre.

He said: “The next milestone for the Northgate Project is in April when Chester Library moves into Storyhouse, our new cultural centre. The library building will be a future entrance to the Northgate development housing new restaurants and leading into the new Market Square.

“The bus interchange will be opening in March with the vacated site providing the footprint for the new hotel, cinema and market.”