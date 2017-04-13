Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gift shop owner based on the City Walls has launched a parting shot at Chester as she closes down the business.

Emma Laverick launched Pemberleys of Chester in October 2014 but the doors will shut on Saturday, April 29, after a closing down sale.

No sooner had the business opened than the walls by the Eastgate Clock were shut for repairs during most of 2015 with a massive impact on passing trade.

Then work began on the Northgate steps last April which has seen the walls circuit broken on the other side of the shop ever since.

Former marketing director Emma said in a letter to The Chronicle: “Sadly, I have to let you know that our much loved small independent shop, Pemberleys of Chester, is closing six months before our contract expires in October. We have just legally signed over our lease this morning. We close on April 29th.

“I wanted to send you an email to genuinely thank you for your support last year.”

She said help had been requested from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) but had not been forthcoming - a claim the local authority denies. She said landlords also made it difficult by insisting businesses sign up to minimum three year contracts.

“My issues closing/running Pemberleys in Chester are countless and I don’t want to end on a massively negative note as Pemberleys has been a wonderful experience and we have made some fab friends and have so many happy customers, but it is frankly shocking that small inexperienced business openers like us get no help whatsoever.”

She added: “Chester council are super dim. Complete idiots. They do not realise that people do come to see Tudor and Roman architecture but they also need to discover shops like ours and when the only shop (ours) closes within three years what does that say?

“Our rent was £9,000 and we still can’t make it pay. I’m sure people would be shocked to hear that certain Saturdays don’t even generate sufficient income to pay our £5.60 car parking that day!! People need to actually spend money with their local independent shops if they value them and want them to survive.”

Emma, who co-owns the business with husband David, added: “We are devastated to close but cannot afford to sub the shop any longer. If you might be kind enough to let your readers know our news and most importantly about our closing down sale.

“We would like to thank all of our lovely customers too for all of their lovely support and friendship.”

■ Meanwhile, Gustum Italian Specialities has just opened next door which is the brainchild of Marco Di Pasquale. He says it represents the realisation of his dream to open a ‘refreshing and friendly’ café. Once home to a second-hand bookshop, Gustum is located near Northgate Bridge and is open every day between 10.30am and 5pm.

Alison Knight, director of place strategy at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “News of any local business closing is always disappointing. We are sorry to hear that Pemberleys are closing but feel the accusations are unfair.“Chester’s Walls are a scheduled monument attracting 2.5 million people each year, repairs and renovation work is essential to ensure the walls are protected and preserved. At no time has access to businesses been blocked due to work on the Walls.“We have kept local businesses updated and offered support for them, including signs along the diversion route to encourage people to stay on the Walls. At the request of local traders, we replaced the ‘footpath closed’ sign at the foot of the Northgate steps with a notice confirming the Walls are open and that a pedestrian diversion is in place.“Our economic development team have offered help and support to Pemberleys, including promotion via their Findit website and access to marketing workshops. We do not, however, own the property or set rental terms. As a local authority we can’t promote individual businesses but we do inform residents and visitors where essential works are progressing that businesses remain open.“The Chester Northgate development will provide retail space not currently available in the city in addition to a new department store, cinema, market and restaurants."