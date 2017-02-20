Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may still be feeling the cold, but recruiters from the USA’s Sunshine State have been at the University of Chester Business School Queen’s Park Campus looking for talented students.

Pool services manager from the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort Chris Sheenan gave a presentation to students about Yummy Jobs, a summer work and travel programme in the USA.

Yummy Jobs created the programme with Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort and the programme is currently in its fourth year of operation.

During the opportunity, students will be placed in one of the hotels and will work across several hospitality positions including pool lifeguard and catering assistants.

Yummy Jobs provides a comprehensive support package for each student, which includes offering a full placement, pre-arranged housing, in-country advice and assistance in applying for a visa.

In addition, the students will take part in cultural exchange activities and volunteer experiences in the States.

Second year tourism management student Olivia Jones, who is through to the final interviews, said: “I am excited to be through.

“It is a four-month summer job in the USA, which is fantastic, and I would like to choose Universal’s 60s-themed Cabana Bay Beach Resort.”

Programme leader for events management, Martin Metcalfe, has been liaising with Yummy Jobs on behalf of the University of Chester for almost five years and has seen hundreds of his students going to summer and year placements with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and Loews Hotels – based at the latter – together with many more opportunities.

He said: “To give our students such opportunities are fantastic. It is excellent on a CV and a real confidence builder and it can be life changing!”

Director of operations at Yummy Jobs, Nick Jacks, said: “The University of Chester is one of the most supportive academic institutions for students looking to experience life changing opportunities and we are truly happy to welcome their fantastic students on to our programmes with some of the world’s most admired companies.

“Martin Metcalfe is such a key link between education and employability, and the support he provides to his students is the model that all academics should follow.”

Kayleigh Catherall, in her third year of an events management degree, is off to Florida to Universal Studios.

She said: “I applied last year but I couldn’t take up the opportunity so I am really happy to have the chance again this summer. It will give me more experience of different cultures and to be more independent. I’ve been to Washington before but think this will be very different.”

Hannah Phoenix enjoyed her year’s experience with Yummy Jobs in Disney last year so much that she is going to Santa Cruz with them this year.

She said: “I go in June – I can’t wait I’m so excited! Last year at Disney was amazing and as soon as I got back I looked straight away for the next opportunity.”

When she finishes her course and summer job she hopes to find a further sponsorship opportunity in the USA.