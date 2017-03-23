Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop culture comedian David Trent will be bringing his unique brand of tech heavy humour to Alexander's in Chester this Friday (March 24).

The jokester is best known as creator and host of popular Youtube hidden camera prank show Totally Trented.

Trent performs light-hearted tricks on the public with the help of fellow comedians such as Joel Dommett and Dynamo.

Gracing the stand-up circuit since 2012, he debuted at Edinburgh Fringe Festival with his sell-out solo show Spontaneous Comedian.

The Scotsman has described him as ‘a searing blend of live rage and mashed-up video content’ while Chortle said he has ‘withering wit’.

Trent went on to perform at the Fringe several more times and also featured on BBC television in Live at the Electric and 50 Funniest Moments.

Joining Trent on stage at Alexander’s Live in Rufus Court are award-winning American comic Anthony J Brown and the chaotic charisma of Phil Ellis.

Doors open at 7pm and the gig starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be bought here.