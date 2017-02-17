Your clips of dramatic Stanlow flaring

Massive flaring at Stanlow refinery got your cameras and smartphones snapping.

The sky was illuminated orange by flames from the Ellesmere Port plant on Thursday night (February 16).

Thankfully there was 'no incident' according to Cheshire Fire and Essar, who operate the former Shell refinery, said it was part of their safety procedures.

Our readers managed to grab some fantastic pictures and videos of the spectacular sight.

Thanks to Jack McGrady, Sarah Neilson, Sean Terra-Crease and @whatmattdoes for sending in their clips.

Essar spokesman Ian Cotton did say the flaring was 'heavier than normal'.

He added it was part of the 'routine safety system at the refinery'.

The most recent time Stanlow had created a similar light show was in January last year.

(Photo: Andy Scargill)

