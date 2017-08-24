Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Sandstone Ridge Trust wants to know what people think about Cheshire’s Sandstone Ridge and how best to shape the future of this special place.

The Sandstone Ridge covers 230 sq kms of rolling hills and escarpments between Frodsham and Helsby in the north, through Delamere, Cuddington and Beeston, to Peckforton and Malpas in the south.

It is home for 36,000 people; the location for 1,000 businesses; and is visited by more than 1 million people each year.

It provides food, water, timber and minerals, and for many is an important place to exercise, relax, and enjoy its views, landscape, wildlife and heritage.

(Image: Joe Wainwright)

This consultation is part of a two-year Heritage Lottery funded project awarded to the Trust to explore how best to look after the Sandstone Ridge for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Chair of the Board of Trustees of The Sandstone Ridge Trust Andrew Hull is encouraging people to share their views and comments.

He said: “This is an important opportunity for anyone living or working on the Ridge, or with an interest in it, to tell us what the landscape means to them. Do people think the Sandstone Ridge is changing? And, what are its future challenges and opportunities?

“An online questionnaire is available for people to share their views and comments at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SandstoneRidge .

“The survey runs until September 30.

“The Trust will consider all responses and use them to inform and develop future options for the area.”