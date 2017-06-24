Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are being asked for their views on Cheshire West and Chester Council’s highways and transport services – from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

Their answers will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland, thanks to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is one of 112 local authorities to sign up to a standardised survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, whether they live in Cornwall, Cumbria or Cheshire West and Chester.

The survey, which is being run for the tenth year, is the largest collaboration between local authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 Cheshire West and Chester residents, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in mid-October 2017. Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey on-line if they prefer, a short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will need to enter a code before completing the questionnaire.

The results will enable Cheshire West and Chester Council to find out what people in the borough think about these important services. It gives the public an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise and improve.

There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way. As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said “We are always keen to hear from our residents and to get valuable feedback about how we are performing as a council.

“This survey is an opportunity for people to let us know what they think of where they live and of the services that the council provides.

“This is not about producing a league table to champion one geographical area over another, it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the most satisfactory, yet efficient outcomes for local residents.

“The responses will help us to gauge our performance and to make improvements where necessary, to help us deliver the best services for our residents.”