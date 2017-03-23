Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you know this week marked the official start of spring?

Although we’ve seen sunshine, rain and even snow in some areas this week, Monday, March 20 marked the first day of the season.

The Met Office says there are actually two different dates that mark the first day of the season – one being meteorological and the other astronomical.

Astronomical seasons are decided by the Earth rotating the sun - this is the date most people use to decide when the season starts.

We asked you to send in pictures if you spotted any signs of spring in Chester and here they are: