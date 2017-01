Your pictures of Brutus the Morrisons cat

Readers have reacted with sadness and dismay at the news that Brutus, the Morrisons cat, passed away earlier this week.

The famous feline was so loved by shoppers at the Saltney store that he was often 'papped' by visitors.

Many of you have shared your fantastic photographs of Brutus in the entrance to the store, sneaking a peek at people's shopping inside their cars and even resting amongst the cat food on the shelf.

Thanks to everyone who posted on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.