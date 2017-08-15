Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us have had to suffer a cracked phone screen at some point.

It usually means a few weeks or months of inconvenience before admitting defeat and taking a costly trip to the phone repair shop.

New data revealed by technology repair specialist iSmash tells the clumsy truth behind the UK’s rising need for phone repairs, ranking the population’s clumsiest men and women according to their first names.

Information collated from more than 25,000 phone repairs across the UK in the last three months has shown that Ben and Sarah are among the most likely people to damage their handsets.

And men are also exposed as the clumsier sex, accounting for 76% of the overall repairs analysed, and making up 80% of the top 20 clumsiest names.

After Sarah, the women most likely to be seen donning a broken mobile are Emmas, Lauras, Charlottes and Lucys.

But your phone's in slightly safer hands if you're called Rebecca, Anna, Jonathan or Ian - as those are the names at the bottom of the list.

Julian Shovlin, founder of iSmash, said: “We carried out the research to see if there was any correlation that might exist between names and phone breakages, with the results suggesting that certain names have less luck than others.

"Damaging your phone is always very inconvenient and if your name is on the list, I would suggest buying a case to help save you from future breakages!"

The information comes after Muhammed and Olivia were revealed to be the UK's most popular baby girl and boy names in 2017 so far.

The UK’s 30 clumsiest names: