It's been a mainstay on Chester's Foregate Street for almost 30 years.

But next week, Argos will close its doors in the city centre for good in order to relocate its premises into Sainsbury's in Caldy Valley Road.

The supermarket bought Argos in a £1.4bn takeover last year, and dozens of Argos outlets all over the country have been axed in the past 12 months, including one at Cheshire Oaks which also moved into Sainsbury's.

Plans have been lodged by BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Ltd to convert the store into a 55-bedroom hotel complete with a café and breakfast room once it's closed.

Argos will be the latest store to close on Foregate Street in recent times – BHS closed last year, as did the former Pizza Hut restaurant and the much-loved Disney Store.

Once the move is complete, the only other Argos premises in Chester will be on Greyhound Retail Park.