Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're a fan of it or not, Love Island seems to be the most talked about TV show around at the minute.

The itv2 dating show, which sees contestants pairing up with each other in a bid to net £50,000, is constantly trending on Twitter every night as viewers lap up the romance in the Majorcan villa.

And even though the show is still on our screens, Chester nightclub Cruise has already secured special appearances from some of the show's most desirable men when it's all over later this month.

You'll be able to meet and party with recently evicted Mike Thalassitis at Cruise on Saturday, July 15, and Dom Lever on Monday, July 17.

Former Blazin' Squad member Marcel Somerville is set to arrive in town on Saturday, August 5 and Chris Hughes will be there on Saturday, August 19.

Cruise opens from 9pm and last admission is 2am to close at 3am. Entry is free before 10pm, £5 until 11pm and £10 afterwards.

Discount is available by calling 01244 408000.