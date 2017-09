Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You'll get the chance to meet two of TV's most popular children's characters when they visit Broughton Shopping Park next month.

Paw Patrol duo Chase and Marshall are taking a break from protecting the community to make an appearance at the shopping venue on Saturday, October 28 from 1pm-3pm.

Your favourite pups will be outside Toys 'R' Us and available for meet and greet photo opportunities for £2.50 and face stencilling for £1.50.

Don't forget your camera to get a selfie!