Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational volunteer whose awe-inspiring determination has brought light into the lives of hundreds of children and their families has been nominated in the Your Champions awards.

Neston resident Karen Jones was a founding member of the Northern Lights Children’s Charity, formerly the Christopher Johnson Fund, in 1987 becoming chairman 20 years ago.

Since then her energy, determination and drive have seen her work tirelessly for the charity touching the lives of more than 500 poorly children who have had dreams come true through holidays to see Father Christmas.

And now Karen has been nominated as the Volunteer of the Year in the 2017 Your Champions awards.

The annual Your Champions search for the unsung heroes and heroines of our community reaches its 30th year in 2017.

Every year for the past three decades, Trinity Mirror Cheshire has teamed up with ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

Karen Jones is said to be one of those rare people whose achievements have brought about a great deal of positive change in other people’s lives although she would be the first person to say it is the committee that has achieved so much.

But without her leadership, enthusiasm and total commitment it would not have succeeded to the same degree, it is argued.

In 2015 the charity was awarded a Points of Light Award by then Prime Minister David Cameron and following a garden party at Buckingham Palace, Northern Lights was officially presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

In May this year the Rotary Club of Neston presented the charity with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of 30 years fundraising.

Her nomination came from Wendy Reilly who said: “These prestigious awards are for the charity as a whole. We believe now that after 30 years of service and 20 years of chairmanship the time has come for Karen’s individual service to the community to be recognised.”

She explained: “Karen is passionate about the charity, gives her time abundantly and has a clear vision for the future. Her ‘can do’ attitude is contagious, she is able to generate the most creative fundraising ideas whilst keeping the local community as a key focus.

“Karen has generated a sustainable approach through growing capacity and embracing the changing face of technology. She has led the charity into the 21st century by making it accessible and current through social media, web site development, marketing and publicity. This, teamed with skilful networking, has forged lifelong partnerships with many organisations generating a huge amount of support at fund raising events.

“Her biggest achievement of all in 2017 was a huge carnival with 75 crafts and food stalls, children’s entertainment, a music festival, an entertainment arena and much more.

“Karen’s vision for the carnival was not to raise funds but to give heartfelt thanks to the local community for their incredible support over 30 years.

“The organisation for the carnival was enormous with many logistical challenges and as Karen is very much a hands on chair she was at the helm overcoming problems, guiding and encouraging the committee to get the best for the local community on the day.

“It was a hugely ambitious event and despite Karen’s lack of experience in project managing an event on this scale she was unfazed.”

Karen is now planning the next series of events and leading the charity into its 31st year.

Any spare time she has is spent walking the equivalent distance from Neston to Lapland.

“Should she be successful she will be an amazing ambassador,” suggested Wendy.

Later this year, a panel of judges from Trinity Mirror and ScottishPower will come up with shortlists for all five categories in the 2017 Your Champions awatds scheme – Person, Young Person, Team, Volunteer and Sporting.

All finalists will be invited to a glittering gala, red carpet event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Friday, November 17 with Olympic silver and medallist Colin Jackson CBE on hand to present awards to this year’s successful champions who will be announced on the night.