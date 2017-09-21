Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall, who were crowned kings of the Cheshire cricket scene earlier this year, have been nominated for a Your Champions award.

Ross Dixon’s side were crowned Vivio Cheshire County League champions for the first time in four years on an afternoon of high drama in September.

Chester’s six-wicket success at Toft, aligned with the abandonment of title-rivals Nantwich’s trip to Grappenhall, ensured they claimed the championship.

And the Filkins Lane outfit capped a memorable season the following week when they won the Cheshire Cup final against Neston by an emphatic nine wickets.

It was Chester’s fifth Cheshire Cup success in the last six years and came 24 hours after they ended their triumphant league campaign with a winning draw at home to relegated Hyde.

Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club was founded in the 1870s. Early games were against local teams such as Eaton Park Club, 22nd regiment and Arnold House. Liverpool and Warrington also visited and played host to the Hall but generally came second place to a club which was quickly established as the envy of the area so success for the team is nothing new.

Now Chester Boughton Hall have been nominated for the Sporting Champions category in the 2017 Your Champions awards.

The annual Your Champions search for the unsung heroes and heroines of our community reaches its 30th year in 2017.

Every year for the past three decades, Trinity Mirror Cheshire has teamed up with ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

Later this year, a panel of judges from Trinity Mirror and ScottishPower will come up with shortlists for all five categories in the 2017 Your Champions awards scheme – Person, Young Person, Team, Volunteer and Sporting.

All finalists will be invited to a glittering gala, red carpet event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Friday, November 17 with Olympic silver and medallist Colin Jackson CBE on hand to present awards to this year’s successful champions who will be announced on the night.