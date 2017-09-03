Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A volunteer who has made significant contributions to grassroots football in Chester has been nominated for a Your Champions award.

Earlier this year, Diane Roberts received a richly-deserved long-service award at the Chester and District FA AGM.

And now Diane has been nominated as the Volunteer of the Year in the 2017 Your Champions awards.

The annual Your Champions search for the unsung heroes and heroines of our community reaches its 30th year in 2017.

Every year for the past three decades, Trinity Mirror Cheshire has teamed up with ScottishPower Foundation to throw the spotlight on those people and groups who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live.

Described by colleagues as dedicated, friendly, hardworking and trustworthy, Diane Roberts was been a cornerstone of Vicars Cross Dynamos for 25 years until she stepped down at the end of the last season.

She was secretary at the club during the tenure of five chairmen and played a key role in Vicars Cross growing from three teams to, at one stage, 10 junior sides, an under-18s team, a senior men’s side, and three girls teams.

Diane was at the forefront of the club becoming the first in Chester to gain FA Charter Standard Development Club status, which enabled its growth, and she has been at the heart of organising and running its popular annual close-season competition.

Later this year, a panel of judges from Trinity Mirror and ScottishPower will come up with shortlists for all five categories in the 2017 Your Champions awards scheme – Person, Young Person, Team, Volunteer and Sporting.

All finalists will be invited to a glittering gala, red carpet event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester on Friday, November 17 with Olympic silver and medallist Colin Jackson CBE on hand to present awards to this year’s successful champions who will be announced on the night.