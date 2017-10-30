Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young friends of a teenager killed on the railway line in Chester have rallied around his grieving family.

Pals of Jordan Avery-Holdstock-Roberts, 17, from Boughton , organised a balloon release at Grosvenor Park on Sunday evening attended by his mum and dad.

Jordan passed away at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Thursday afternoon (October 26) after being struck on the railway line near Water Tower Gardens the previous evening.

Jordan’s friends have told The Chronicle his death was the result of a game gone wrong.

They approached his parents to offer their support and to share stories about their son and how he had helped them through life.

Jordan’s friends had put up a Liverpool FC flag, photographic and floral tributes and spelled out his nickname ‘Javery’ in tea light candles. Music was played and the girls sang songs.

A former student of Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School and Cherry Grove Primary School , the youngster was just days from celebrating his 18th birthday.

Friend Beth Irvine, 16, from Blacon , made a moving speech before releasing her balloon to signal everyone else to follow.

She said: “Javery would support anyone no matter what. You would tell him your problems and he’d listen or try and make a joke and make you laugh. He was taken far too young. He’s going to be missed by everyone. Rest in peace, Jord. Miss you.“

Everyone cheered and clapped as the balloons soared upwards into the night sky. Jordan’s dad thanked those present for their ‘love and respect’ and ‘for looking after him’.

There were tears and hugs before the group gathered up their floral tributes and walked down to the bowling green by Water Tower Gardens close to where the tragic incident happened on the nearby railway line. A shrine has been created there with the bouquets of flowers, candles and some of the left over balloons.