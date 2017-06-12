Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old woman was subjected to a sexual assault in a 'busy' Chester city centre.

The woman was walking along Chester walls at around 4.30pm on Saturday (June 10) and had just passed the Bell Tower Walk turn when she was approached by a man from behind.



He tried to initiate contact by touching her and when she turned to the man and shouted, he walked away quickly in the direction of Abbey Street.

Appeal





Officers want to trace the man who is described as white, of a medium build with mousy brown/blonde hair with a quiff.

He is believed to be aged in his late thirties and was wearing a purple coloured jumper.



Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “It is highly unusual for an incident like this to happen in Chester. We believe it would have been busy around this time of the day and therefore certain someone must have seen something.



"I would urge anyone who saw a man matching this description or who may have been in the area around the time the incident took place to come forward.”



Information can be passed on to Cheshire police by calling 101 and quoting incident 713 of 10 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.