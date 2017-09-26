Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman is in critical care after being trapped inside a glamping pod which caught fire in Frodsham.

Lydia Wadsworth, 20, was in one of the pods with her boyfriend Rob McDonnell when the fire broke out at Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping Site on Kingsley Road on Saturday at about 11.30pm.

The couple found themselves trapped inside by the blaze and had to be rescued by members of the public before Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived to tackle the flames.

Lydia, who is from Ashton in Wigan, suffered burns to her right arm and a ‘severely’ damaged respiratory system and is currently being treated at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside where her condition is described as ‘critical’.

Mr McDonnell, 24, was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation but his condition remains unknown.

Lydia’s family has posted a message on the young woman's Facebook page which reads: “Just to let you all know Lydia is currently being nursed in critical care at Whiston Hospital following being trapped in a fire in a glamping pod.

“She can’t speak as she has a ventilation pipe which blocks her voice box. However she has written to ask if we’d write a message to her friends and family thanking them for their kind wishes at such a difficult time.

“She has 7% burns to her right arm and severe damage to her respiratory system but is making positive progress which is what we are trying to focus on.

“The nursing team here are outstanding and we cannot praise them enough for their efforts since she’s been admitted.

“Thanks again for all your well wishes, both ourselves and Lydia really appreciate them. Love Lydia and family xXx.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to a fire in a camping pod at the Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping Site on Kingsley Road, Kingsley.

“Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. It was a well-developed and very smoky fire.

“Two people who were inside the pod were rescued by members of the public prior to the arrival of the fire crews.

“One male, suffering from smoke inhalation, and one female, suffering from burns, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

“Crews were at the scene for one hour and 50 minutes.”

They added that the fire was caused by clothes being left too close to a log burner.

Mitchell Faulkner from Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping Site said they did not know any more about the incident beyond what they had been told by the fire service but confirmed the operation of the site had not been affected by Saturday’s fire which had been contained within the glamping pod.

Well wishers have flooded Lydia’s Facebook page with heartfelt messages of support, hoping she will make a full recovery.

Barbara Verheyden said: “I’m so sorry to hear this hope your soon better sending love and prayers for your recovery and sending love to Tracey and Paul and the rest of the family xx.”

Lauren Brierley said: “Lydia, you sure know how to give us all a fright. So worried about you, but so, so glad to hear you’re making progress. Love you so, so much. You show ‘em how it’s done, girl. What a strong, unbelievable brave lady you are. God speed, doll.”

David Waine said: “Beautiful girl. Shocked! I really do pray for the best possible outcome and fastest recovery god sends. Thinking of you and all your family.”

Charlotte James said: “Speedy recovery gorgeous, you’ve got amazing friends and family around you. Soon be back to your partying.”