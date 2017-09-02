Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young footballers have experienced what it is like to be homeless for a night.

The under 12s team from Princes Villa Football Club in Ellesmere Port took to the outdoors to show their kindness and bravery by taking part in a sponsored sleepout on Netherpool car park.

This was to raise funds for their football festival next year which is running in conjunction with ShareShop Chester.

But they have also donated a large sum of funds raised to the ShareShop and to help raise awareness of the homeless.

They were visited by the ShareShop crisis van which gave them food packages which are usually distributed to the homeless on the streets of Chester.

The boys then spent the rest of the night sleeping rough which will make this as close as they can get to being homeless.

The team had a fantastic response from family, friends, club members but, most of all, from various local businesses.

As a reward for their efforts, the boys have been invited to McDonalds for a free breakfast, local burger chain Five Guys have donated a free lunch in their restaurant and Freedome has offered the boys a free jump pass at their trampoline park.

The football club would like to thank everyone who has supported them throughout this amazing experience.