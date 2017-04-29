Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children's football team in Blacon has received a brand new free kit courtesy of local McDonald’s franchisee Jeanette Roe and the McDonald’s and FA Kit Scheme.

Blacon Youth U10s held an event at their ground to celebrate receipt of the kits for this year’s season.

The McDonald’s kit scheme, now in its fourth year, has provided more than 175,000 kits to clubs across the UK.

Franchisee Jeanette Roe, who owns four McDonald’s restaurants across Chester, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the McDonald’s Kit Scheme and help support such an impressive number of junior grassroots clubs in the community.

“It’s a pleasure to support such a fantastic club, it was great to see the kit in action and the unity and pride that it brings the team. Grassroots clubs invest an incredible amount of time providing their local area with footballing opportunities and are invaluable in helping young people get involved in football.

“It’s important that local clubs sign up to receive the free kits as it means they can use the money to invest in training more coaches, improving facilities and reducing the costs passed onto players and their parents.

“I would like to thank Blacon Youth U10s for inviting me along to celebrate with them in receiving their new kit and am sure they’ll go on to achieve great things this season.’’

Established in 1964 Blacon Youth Club FC are one of the strongest and most successful clubs in the Chester area, boasting over 12 youth and senior sides including the U10s team who received a free kit this season.

U10s’ coach at Blacon Youth Brad Mortimer said: “We’re hugely grateful to McDonald’s for donating a new kit for our Under tens team. An average team strip costs around £500 per season, so this really is a huge saving for us and means we can spend the money on other areas of the club that need it. The kids absolutely love wearing their new strip. Having the kit has created fantastic unity and team spirit and has given the kids extra motivation to train and have a great season.’’