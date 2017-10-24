The video will start in 8 Cancel

Have you seen geese flying in V-formation over Chester recently?

The birds seem to be on the move in great numbers at the moment, often attracting the attention of those on the ground with the odd give away honk.

Chronicle reporter David Holmes videoed geese flying over Upton about 6pm on Monday (October 23).

And amateur photographer and wildlife lover Dale Miles has twice captured images of Canada geese flying above the city skies in recent days. One of his photos, taken in Bridge Street, shows more than 100 of the birds in two classic V-formations.

He said: “Some stay all year round and just fly from southern to northern Britain. Other geese you will see flying over are greylag geese. Terrific sight! My guess is they are going over to the coast.”

Scientists now reckon they’ve worked out why so many birds, including geese, fly in V-formation.

Experts from the Royal Veterinary College fitted data loggers to a flock of rare birds that were being trained to migrate by following a microlight.

This revealed that the birds flew in the optimal position – gaining lift from the bird in front by remaining close to its wingtip.

The study, published in the journal Nature, also showed the birds timed their wing beats.

A previous experiment in pelicans was the first real clue to the energy-saving purpose of V-formations. It revealed the birds’ heart rates went down when they were flying together in a V shape.