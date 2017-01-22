Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walking tours a little too slow for your taste? Soon you will be able to go on a running tour of Chester .

Tourists could see the city in a different light.

Chester Running Tours are hoping to show off the sights in a different way from March.

They promise a 'social, fun, and informative experience'.

The runs will take in Chester's landmarks and give runners the chance to learn about its history too.

CRT founder Gareth Boyd said: “When visiting Chicago a few years ago, I went on a similar tour and it was great! I had a guide, learnt interesting facts and came away with many happy memories and photos.

"It’s a refreshing and unique way for tourists (and those living nearby) to explore and learn more about the historic city."

Chester Running Tours will start with two tours - the 5km 'Walls Experience' and the 10km 'Deva Challenge'. Bespoke running tours are also on offer.

Their schedule of events starts from March 4. For more information visit the Chester Running Tours website here .

