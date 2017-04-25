How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Have you seen Chester’s new Storyhouse cultural centre at night?

The building looks particularly stunning after dark since the hoardings were removed.

There are vertical, parallel, white strip lights on the tower of the original art deco former Odeon building and pretty lights under the canopy above the main entrance.

The lights are reminiscent of the Odeon days when there were neon strips in red which were later changed to blue in line with the corporate colours.

Patterns in the brickwork are also illuminated on the modern extension which houses the technically complex new 850-seat auditorium and fly-tower. And the name Storyhouse is lit up on a glass panel at street level.

The former Odeon houses the brand-new city-centre library and a café where video screens are already switched on and can be seen through the main doors promoting the summer season which begins when the building opens on Thursday, May 11.

Friends have been overheard disagreeing outside Storyhouse over whether its architecture is ‘beautiful’ or ‘ugly’.

Social media postings suggest most like the aesthetics.

Lianne Dee wrote on Twitter: “It’s just so beautiful! Most fabulous building in Chester since the cathedral.”

Nicholas Foxley, from Chester, tweeted a photo with the caption: “Storyhouse looking resplendent today!”

Labour councillor Richard Beacham‏ also posted a photo accompanied by the words ‘Looking good’.