Do you remember Chester's rundown Delamere Street Bus Station which included a few shops including a newsagent as well as an old fashioned style cafe?

Well, when the modern grass-roofed £13.5m bus interchange finally opens at Gorse Stacks down the road, it will have something in common with its dilapidated predecessor...apart from the buses.

That's because Mr Senthil Nathan Periyasamy has just applied to Cheshire West and Chester Council for a licence to sell alcohol from premises based within the new bus interchange that will be called Station News and Booze.

He hopes to open from early until 11pm every night, if the licence is granted.

There is only one story which appears on The Chronicle’s rather limited electronic archive concerning the shops at the former Delamere Street Bus Station, which is now home to the NHS super centre, offices and apartments.

Many years ago, newsagent Peter Thompson joined other local businesses including Linda Hallam, former licensee of the nearby Bull and Stirrup, in protesting at Chester City Council’s decision to close the bus station toilets at 4.30pm each night.

This meant members of the travelling public were left literally inconvenienced with many turning up at the doors of both Peter and Linda wanting to use their loos and some apparently becoming abusive if turned away. Peter put a sign on his shop window asking anyone caught short after hours to complain to then council chief executive Paul Durham.

Meanwhile, progress continues to be frustratingly slow on both the new bus interchange and the linked Frodsham Street revamp although the project is nearing completion. Originally the scheme was supposed to be finished by December, then it was early March and now it has been delayed again.

Ex-Cheshire County Council highways chief Peter Cocker, writing in the March 2017 edition of the Chester Civic Trust newsletter, said of the bus interchange: “Originally programmed for opening in March 2017, it appears that this will be delayed until April 2017 – although no announcement has been made at time of writing.

“Whether Frodsham Street will be ready to open at the same time is also doubtful. Work there has been progressing at a frustratingly snail’s pace with long periods of little or no apparent activity, whilst businesses continue to be adversely affected and traffic movements disrupted.”

The council’s latest prediction is that the new-look Frodsham Street should be resurfaced and have street furniture in place by late March, weather permitting.